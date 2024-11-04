Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament Headed to PS5 on December 13 - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher eastasiasoft announced Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament will launch for the PlayStation 5 on December 13.

The game is currently available for the Xbox One and PC Steam worldwide, and for the PlayStation 4 in Asia.

View the PS5 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Long ago, the Jade Emperor opened the gates of heaven so that worthy mortals could appeal to him and be granted divine powers in order to aid in the search for the emperor’s lost daughter. However, this holy gift was exploited and abused, bringing chaos to the mortal realm. The gates of heaven had to be resealed to protect from greater disaster, but since then, no mortals have been able to ascend and no gods could ascend at will to help them. Now it’s up to a small band of heroes in the mortal realm, each with their own motivations and led by the young Sikong Yu, to try and bridge the realms before peace is shattered forever.

Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament is a beloved entry in the long-running RPG series based on a mix of Chinese history and mythology. This standalone tale innovates with 3D presentation and real-time combat while retaining and evolving elements for which the series has long been revered. The Urn of Spirit Infusion allows demon synthesis and equipment refinement. The Guardian System allows captured demons to fight by your side. The Miracle System enhances your party’s attacks, and new battle formations further enrich strategic options in battle.

This enhanced version of the game features improved loading times, higher-resolution graphics and all prior downloadable content, making it the definitive way to experience this classic action RPG!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles