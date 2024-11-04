I Am Future Releases November 13 for PC - News

/ 154 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Mandragora announced I Am Future will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on November 13.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on full release version below:

Story

At last you’ll be able to complete the story. Discover what happened to Cosmopolis and our hero, and make an important choice!

New Rooftops

Remember all those “coming soon” zones? Well now you’ll be able to visit all the rooftops you’ve been curious about. Plus we’ve added several bigger new locations!

The Carnival

We know you’ve all been eagerly waiting to visit The Carnival since we last showed it off, and it will finally be accessible with this new update.

A New Friend

In the last update, we introduced the relationship system with characters, and of course, we’ve added a new character in version 1.0! Meet Bombshell Barbara—a woman with an explosive personality who needs your help. Befriend her, help her work through her problems, and she’ll make sure nobody messes with you!

Smart Tower Levels

We’ve added level three and level four of the Smart Tower, meaning you can now travel to every corner of Cosmopolis and and visit all those previously locked locations! You’ll also be able to unlock new upgrade modules, including the weather control module, solar generator, and battery upgrades, and don’t forget the enhancements for minions, batteries, and tools. Get ready to explore!

Resource Progression

As technology advances, so do production methods. We’ve added a third level for the press, along with Nano-Forge—a new structure where you can create entirely new materials like techno-wood, tungsten, carbon, and reactors! And, of course, you can finally now fully upgrade all your tools to the max level!

Teleports

The rooftop was already pretty big and now it’s even bigger. Moving around has become a real issue, but we have a solution: teleportation. Place one here, place another there, and voila! Mow no one will be able to keep up, except maybe the game camera.

Farming, Fishing, and Cooking

New plants and crops have arrived: cream beans and noodle grass. And you thought the cheese tree was the height of Cosmopolis agriculture? You can now upgrade the fishing rod to level three to catch four new delightful post-apocalyptic fish. And with all these new ingredients, we’re thrilled to announce the arrival of the fourth and final level of the kitchen, along with dozens of new recipes for you to try.

Progression

We’ve added all the missing structure levels :level two and three for the cultivator and UV tower, level three for the biogenerator crypto farm and anti-infection spray, and, of course, level four for the barricade.

Recycling

A few words about our latest addition: recycling. We’ve expanded resource recycling in the game with dismantling options now available on the workbench, farmer’s table, and synthesizer including level two and level three. All your “spam” resources (we promised we didn’t mean for them to be spam) are now integrated into the broader resource system. Pre-created resources can now also be broken down into their components.

Don’t worry we’re not stopping here, we will continue improve the game as we’re already getting started on the next update for you. After all who said that version 1.0 was the end? We want to thank you for your constant trust and support whilst we’ve been developing this game. Early Access was a huge experience for us and we’re glad we didn’t disappoint, bringing the game into its full release! Mark your calendars! On November 13, 2024, we will return to Cosmopolis in a whole new way! See you in the future!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles