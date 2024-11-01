Savant: Ascent REMIX Launches December 5 for Switch - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer D-Pad Studio announced the bullet-hell/shoot-em-up, Savant: Ascent REMIX, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 5 for $7.49.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store in September 2023. It is also in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android.



"Savant: Ascent REMIX allowed us carte blanche to go hog wild creating an intense, colorful wave of arcade action that would suit Savant‘s bombastic riffs," said D-Pad Studio’s Jo-Remi Madsen. "It’s been a blast to gradually add more game modes to this expanded remaster of our first game, and this Switch release offers a comprehensive archive of all the updates we’ve added over the past several years combined into one package!"

View the Nintendo Switch reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play as the Alchemist - as you survive this wild ride through a robot-infested tower. Unlock powerful spells and acrobatics to blast your way through the mechanical horde!

Get ready for an adrenaline-filled elevator ride through a robot-infested tower in this unique bullet-hell/shoot-em-up title. Wield powerful magic, and acrobatic moves as you reclaim the Alchemist’s domain from a horde of mechanical fiends.



Become The Alchemist Unlock your true potential as you ascend! Obtain the ability to grab your enemies and absorb their powers! Boost your magic by with the Philiosopher's Stone, a terrible artifact that breathes life into inanimate objects! The Tower Never Ends Rise to the Assembly and face off against the Laser Sharks! Find yourself in the darkness of the Catacombs, lair of the elusive Valchemist! Fight invaders amongst the stars as you ascend toward your ultimate opponent - the Immortal Samurai!



Several Modes To Play Classic Mode: Unlock new abilites throughout the game, which you can use in other modes such as Time Attack or Survival Mode.

REMIX Mode: A hardcore way to play the game - only a handful of power-ups are available as you dash through the tower at a rapid pace!

Survival Mode: Fight against the clock. Enemies will amass in even greater numbers than before, and bosses appear of their own volition while you scramble to survive for as long as you can.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

