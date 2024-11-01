Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged Releases November 7 for Switch - News

Developer Revolution Software announced Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 7 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in September.

"I am so excited to be able to bring Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged to Nintendo Switch," said Revolution Software founer and CEO Charles Cecil. "The game looks so beautiful on the console, and can then be docked to play in stunning high resolution on TVs."

Read details on the game below:

Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged represents a substantial enhancement of one of the most popular adventures of all time. The game stands as a completely revitalized and “reforged” version of George and Nico’s original globe-trotting adventure, taking players from the atmospheric avenues of the French capital to the mystery-laden mountains of Syria, the sun-soaked coastline of Spain and a whole host of stunning locations in between.

Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged features backgrounds that have been repainted from the line art originally drawn by Don Bluth layout artists, as well as 30,000 redrawn and reanimated character sprites. The audio has also been enhanced to bring new levels of fidelity to the speech and the legendary soundtrack composed by the late great Barrington Pheloung.

Redefining adventure gameplay for the modern era, a new “story mode” dynamically balances narrative and gameplay progression to offer a stunning gameplay experience for a whole new generation of adventure fans to enjoy.

Known for combining scripts laced with sharp wit and logical but challenging puzzles, Broken Sword is a celebrated franchise within the adventure genre, having first released on PC and PlayStation back in 1996. The original release became an instant classic, having sold half a million copies on PlayStation alone, and was voted one of the best PlayStation games ever by Official PlayStation Magazine readers. A re-released Director’s Cut of the original game went on to enjoy similar success 15 years later, amassing over 5 million downloads.

Broken Sword remains one of the genre’s most acclaimed series, featuring in top adventure game lists to this day.

