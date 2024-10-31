Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 Release in 2025 - News

Developer tobyfox announced Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 will launch in 2025.

"I'm very eager to show you what we've made since 6 years agom" said tobyfox. "Chapter 3 & 4 will 100% come out in 2025. The specific time is still relying on localization and console porting. Please hear me clawing at the door trying to escape the shallow coffin I have been buried in."

Chapter 1 and 2 are currently available for free on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and itch.io. Chapter 3, 4, and 5 will be paid releases.

