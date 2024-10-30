Nintendo Switch Update Fixes GameCube Controller Issue and More - News

Nintendo has released firmware update version 19.0.1 for the Nintendo Switch.

The update has fixed an issue with the Nintendo GameCube controller and adapter, fixed an issue with sleep mode, and more

Read Nintendo's patch notes below:

Ver. 19.0.1

Fixed an issue with the Nintendo GameCube™ Controller Adapter and Nintendo GameCube Controller(s) not being recognized.

Fixed an issue where some network processes, like downloading software, weren’t working as expected during sleep mode.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

