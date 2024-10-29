Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind Releases December 10 for All Major Platforms - News

Developer Digital Eclipse announced Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 10 for $34.99.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers‘ long-time nemesis. Robo-Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history.

Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration?

Players will be able to experience the origins of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again—for the first time! The past will never be the same…

Features:

Classic 90s look and feel with hand-drawn pixel art.

Fan-favorite enemies pulled from different seasons of the hit tv show.

Events and episodes that players remember from the show have been remixed.

Action-packed, 2D brawler gameplay with arcade-style shooting and driving sequences.

arcade-style shooting and driving sequences. Pilot all of the original Dinozords.

Jump into the cockpit of the legendary Megazord and take down gigantic bosses.

Offline and online support for up to five players.

And lots more!

