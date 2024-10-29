Super Mario Party Jamboree Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 42, 2024, according to SELL.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (PS5) in its second week dropped from first to second place, while Silent Hill 2 (PS5) dropped out of the top five.

EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) dropped from second to third place, while the PS4 version remained in fourth place. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero EA Sports FC 25 Astro Bot

Xbox Series X|S

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero EA Sports FC 25 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - Collector's Edition

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom EA Sports FC 25 PC EA Sports FC 25 Metaphor: ReFantazio Minecraft Java & Bedrock

