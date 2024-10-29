Chernobylite Complete Edition Headed to Switch - News

Publisher Untold Tales and developer The Farm 51 announced Chernobylite Complete Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

View the Nintendo Switch teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Originally released in 2021, the game went on to garner substantial success on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox and now soon be making its way to the Nintendo eShop.

Chernobylite is a science fiction survival horror RPG set in the wastelands of Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone. Play as Igor, a physicist and former employee of the infamous Chernobyl Power Plant, who returns to Pripyat to investigate the mysterious disappearance of his fiancee, 30 years after the catastrophic nuclear disaster. Face hostile military forces, other scavengers, mutated creatures, and the harsh irradiated environment. Experience a journey of survival, conspiracy, horror, and obsession, where your choices shape the unfolding story.

The game will be available in two forms. The Chernobylite Complete Edition comes with the full base game and all content updates to date, including extra story missions, new locations, additional weapons, unique game modes and more.

The Chernobylite Premium Edition comes with all the above plus digital downloads of the official Chernobylite Soundtrack and Artbook along with two cosmetic weapons and hideout DLCs - The Seasoned Scavenger and Irradiated Hideout DLC.

