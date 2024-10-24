EA Sports College Football 25 is the Best-Selling Football Game in the US by Dollar Sales - Sales

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella has revealed EA Sports College Football 25 has set a new record, according to Circana Retail Tracking Service. It is now the best-selling football game in the US in terms of dollar sales.

EA Sports College Football 25 is also the second best-selling sports game in the US in terms of dollar sales, trailing only NBA 2K21.

"EA Sports College Football 25 is now the all-time best-selling football video game in US dollar sales," said Piscatella. "The record was previously held by Madden NFL 07. EA Sports College Football 25 now ranks #2 among all Sports games in US $ sales, trailing only NBA 2K21."

He added, "Madden NFL 07 still holds the record for lifetime unit sales of a football video game in the US. EA Sports College Football 25 sales in these rankings exclude volume from the EA Sports MVP Bundle, which is tracked as a separate product."

Here are the 10 best-selling sports games in the US ranked by dollar sales from January 1995 to September 2024:

