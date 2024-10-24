Sniper Elite: Resistance Releases January 30, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Rebellion Developments announced Sniper Elite: Resistance will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 30, 2025.

View the Release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sniper Elite: Resistance tells a gripping new standalone story that runs in parallel with Sniper Elite 5. Harry Hawker, agent of the Special Operations Executive (SOE), takes the lead role for the first time in the series as he discovers an insidious new Wunderwaffe—something so powerful, it guarantees the Nazis would win the war.

Offering the unparalleled sniping mechanics, stealth and tactical third-person combat you would expect from the franchise, Sniper Elite: Resistance turns the attention towards the hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France.

Kill List targets, multiple infiltration and extractions points and side missions allow player agency on how to complete your objective. Other game features players will enjoy include:

Full-length, standalone campaign available in both single-player and cooperative play.

cooperative play. Authentic arsenal of World War II weaponry, featuring fan favorites as well as new additions.

Customize and upgrade weapons to overcome challenges and fit your playstyle.

The trademark X-ray kill cam returns, showing you the true destructive power of each shot.

Engage in cat and mouse multiplayer in the fan-favorite Invasion mode.

multiplayer in the fan-favorite Invasion mode. Once you’ve set your scope, take things online with adversarial multiplayer.

Propaganda Missions

Propaganda Missions are a brand-new style of side mission to the series. Locate a unique Propaganda poster in each of the main campaign’s levels to unlock a Propaganda Mission where you become a Resistance Fighter. With time-sensitive objectives, players must sneak, snipe and shoot, taking down enemies under certain conditions to complete their mission.

