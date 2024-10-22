Netflix Shuts Down AAA Team Blue Gaming Studio - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Netflix has shut down its AAA video game studio just two years after it was established, according to Game File.

The studio was known as Team Blue and in late 2022 hired the Overwatch executive producer Chacko Sonny to build the studio.

Joseph Staten, a creative lead on the Halo franchise, was hired in Spring 2023. Staten left 343 Industries and Microsoft in April 2023 to be a Creative Director on a new AAA multiplatform game that is based on an original IP at the Netflix Games studio.

Raf Grasetti, who worked on the God of War franchise at Sony Santa Monica as Art Director, was hired by the Netflix studio in May 2023.

The three big hires are no longer at the company, according to a company representative speaking to Game File.

