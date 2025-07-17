Dragami Games and Nada Holdings to Co-Develop New Lollipop Chainsaw Projects - News

The Taiwan-based company specializing in IP investment and development company Nada Holdings has entered a partnership with Dragami Games to jointly develop multiple new projects based on the Lollipop Chainsaw IP.

"Thirteen years ago, our original development team poured immense passion and creativity into creating Lollipop Chainsaw," said Dragami Games president and CEO Shohei Sato.

"Since then, the game has continued to receive tremendous support and love from fans. We are deeply grateful for this, and it moves us profoundly. To further expand the title and meet the expectations of our fans, Dragami Games has made the important decision to move forward with a new phase of IP development for Lollipop Chainsaw.

"The team at Nada Holdings shares a deep affection and enthusiasm for the title, along with a proven track record in IP investment and development. Through this partnership, we look forward to working together to create new projects that carry on the spirit and charm of the original while bringing fresh value to the franchise."

Nada Holdings chairman Joe Teng added, "As a huge fan of Lollipop Chainsaw, I am truly honored and delighted to be involved in the expansion of this [intellectual property]. Moving forward, Nada Holdings will devote itself wholeheartedly to preserving the spirit of the original work and meeting the expectations of its fans. Together with Dragami Games, we are committed to developing a wide range of new projects."

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

