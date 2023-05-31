God of War Art Director Joins Joseph Staten at Netflix to Develop Original AAA IP - News

/ 669 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Raf Grasetti, who worked on the God of War franchise at Sony Santa Monica as Art Director, announced he has joined Netflix Games to develop a new original AAA game.

"I’m happy to announce that I’ve joined Netflix to develop a new original IP AAA game," said Grasetti. "I’m really excited to build a team and to work with the amazing Joseph Staten, Jerry Edsall and Chacko Sonny to bring a new world to life."

Grasetti is joining Joseph Staten, Jerry Edsall and Chacko Sonny at Netflix Games.

Staten is best known for being the head of creative on Halo Infinite and cinematic director on the original Halo trilogy. Edsall was the lead programmer on Gears 5 and lead campaign engineer on Gears of War 4. Sonny previously worked as the executive producer on the Overwatch franchise, the studio head of Beachhead Studio at Activision, and more.

I’m happy to announce that I’ve joined Netflix to develop a new original IP AAA game. I’m really excited to build a team and to work with the amazing Joseph Staten, Jerry Edsall and Chacko Sonny to bring a new world to life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RQVDr0b1zs — Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) May 31, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles