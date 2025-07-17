Free-to-Play 10 vs 10 Shooter Loaders Announced for PS5 and PC - News

Developer Tower Five has announced free-to-play 10-versus-10 player-versus-player shooter, Loaders, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"Loaders is a long-time passion project for us, born from our desire to create a truly tactical experience where raw skill and quick thinking triumph over twitch reflexes," said Tower Five co-founder Renaud Charpentier. "We’ve crafted a brutal, dynamic battlefield where no two matches are the same, and every player’s choices carry immense weight. This isn’t about running and gunning; it’s about anticipating, outmaneuvering, and dominating through team strategy and smart play."

Loaders is a free-to-play tactical 10-versus-10 player-versus-player shooter.

Set in the war-torn distant future, Loaders plunges players into brutal, unforgiving battles where every decision, every shot, and every maneuver determines survival.

A Brutal Future Built on Synapse and Steel

The year is 2525. Crippled by the Red Plague, humanity has been brought to its knees. From orbit, powerful Houses wage proxy wars, not for glory, but for Gold. This rare element isn’t fuel. It’s the catalyst behind translocation, the only technology that lets humanity bypass light-speed and stay connected across the stars. Every jump burns it. No Gold, no travel. No Houses, no civilization. You are a Loader: a human consciousness uploaded into an antigrav tank, engineered to be destroyed, recompiled, and sent back into the fight, wherever Gold is found, conflict follows. No legends. Just contracts, steel, and survival.

Fully Destructible Environments

The battlefield is your weapon. Players can blast through rocks, shatter walls, reshape dunes, or widen chokepoints, dynamically altering the flow of combat in real time. Cover is temporary, and no defense is permanent, demanding constant adaptation.

Tactical 10-Versus-10 Arena Battles

Engage in intense 20-player matches where teams of Loaders vie for dominance. The objective is clear: eliminate the enemy or destroy their pylon—a jamming system hiding them from devastating orbital strikes. Protect your own pylon or face annihilation from above.

Build Your Loadout, Define Your Role

Players can customize their antigrav tanks from the ground up. Choose from 5 distinct classes, each with unique movement, shield, and role types. Equip up to 4 active and 5 passive modules, alongside a unique splitter system, allowing for intricate, ever-evolving builds.

Shields: Position Matters

Your Loader’s regenerating shields are critical, covering key angles. Any breach exposes your vulnerable hull. Strategic positioning, flanking maneuvers, and striking weak points are paramount for survival. Trading fire head-on is a losing proposition.

Deliberate, Tactical Pacing

Loaders emphasizes momentum and calculated decisions over rapid-fire reflexes. With a high time-to-kill, inertial movement, and no respawns, every shot carries weight. Players must choose their angles, time their approach, and make tactical decisions before engaging, not after.

