Alan Wake 2 PS5 Pro Enhancements Revealed

Remedy Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements for Alan Wake 2.

The Quality and Performance modes for the game will be improved on the PS5 Pro. The Quality mode will add ray tracing, which isn't available on the base PS5, while the Performance mode will feature a higher resolution and more visual details.

View PS5 Pro comparison videos below:

Read details on the PS5 Pro enhancements for Alan Wake 2 below:

Alan Wake 2 is taking full advantage of Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro to enhance the game experience further. Remedy’s Northlight engine team has spent a good amount of time updating the technology behind Alan Wake 2, with the main new feature for the Pro being the addition of ray tracing.

The Quality and Performance modes in Alan Wake 2 are upgraded on the PS5 Pro. They utilize Sony’s new “PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution” aka PSSR upscaling method. To quote Sony’s marketing language, "PSSR is an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail."

Quality Mode

The PS5 Pro Quality mode features ray tracing, which isn't available on the base PS5 version of the game.

30fps with ray tracing

Ray traced reflections (opaque and transparent)

Output resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K)

Render resolution 2176 x 1224

Performance Mode

The Performance Mode on the PS5 Pro features significantly higher output resolution and has more visual detail compared to the base PS5. The Pro Performance mode uses approximately the same image quality (render) settings as the base PS5’s Quality mode.

The overall image stability, fog, volumetric lighting, and shadow accuracy have been improved on the Pro.

60fps

Using approximately the same render (image quality) settings as the base PS5 Quality mode.

Base PS5 Performance mode version runs at lower render (image quality) settings

Render resolution 1536 x 864

Output resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K)

Base PS5 version outputs 1440p.

