Silent Hill 2 Remake Update Fixes Bugs and Crashes - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 366 Views
Publisher Konami and developer Bloober Team have released update 1.04 for the remake of Silent Hill 2.
The update fixes dozens of crashes, bugs, and more.
Read the patch notes below:
PlayStation 5
Technical
- Fixed some rare crash in AI.
- Fixed some rare crash with texture binding.
- Fixed some rare crash in streaming.
- Fixed some rare crash in audio portal update.
- Fixed an issue with the option of switching In Game Motion Blur.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue with translation for UI “High” preset not being translated and displayed correctly.
- Fixed an issue with Wooden Plank appearing during James’ death animation.
- Fixed streaming issue where staring at the walls inside the Grand Market caused problems with loading all of the environment around James.
- Fixed an issue where interacting with the wrong side of the peephole in Brookhaven Hospital teleported James to the other side.
- Fixed an issue where breaking windows near Neely’s Bar got James stuck in the window frame.
- Fixed an issue that allowed James to access the inaccessible balcony in Blue Creek Apartments.
- Fixed an issue with Abstract Daddy’s behavior during boss fight where the enemy was not hitting James properly.
- Fixed multiple issues with Abstract Daddy’s 3rd TV – it should now have the correct audio, and the wall won’t interfere with its position.
- Fixed an issue with a question mark from the Conference Room not disappearing after obtaining Cinderella figurine in Lakeview Hotel.
- Fixed an issue with collision detection with the Dayroom walls in Brookhaven Hospital.
- Fixed an issue where James was falling under the map when approaching Laura entering Brookhaven Hospital from the bushes on the left.
- Removed debug numbers displayed behind wallpapers in Blue Creek Apartments' Clock Room.
- Resolved an issue with James not being able to leave the 3F corridor in the Lakeview Hotel.
- Fixed an issue with the lightbulb on the 3rd floor of Blue Creek Apartments constantly switching on and being impervious to destruction.
- Resolved an issue with the small coffee table blocking James in the corner of the room located in Woodside Apartments.
- Fixed an issue where after completing the Disgust Path in Labyrinth, the player was forced to do it all over again.
- Fixed an issue with Spider Mannequins getting stuck when attacking James while he is going through squeeze traversal.
- Fixed an issue with James getting stuck in the window frame while attacking Lying Figures located outside of the window.
- Added more natural movement for James when switching weapons while aiming.
- Fixed an issue with triggering Spider Mannequin event on Fear Path in the Labyrinth multiple times.
- Improved the ability to pick up items during the final boss fight.
- Fixed an issue with picture frames overlapping in the Moth Room.
- Improved the deformation of Nurses’ skirts.
- Fixed an issue occurring when displaying the information about unlocking NewGame+ which didn’t appear in the player’s chosen language.
- Fixed visible unloading of the door of an abandoned garage in the west side of South Vale.
- Fixed question mark on the map during Chute Puzzle in Woodside Apartments.
Steam
Technical
- Reduced visual glitches when using the latest version of NVIDIA DLSS.
- Added an option to enable DLSS frame generation in the menu when using DLSS for supersampling.
- NVIDIA Reflex is now active when DLSS frame generation is enabled.
- Added support for AMD FSR 3.1.1.
- Added an option to enable AMD Fluid Motion Frames in the menu when using FSR 3.1 for supersampling.
- Updated Intel Nanites to support upcoming driver updates.
- Improved performance and optimization for Steam Deck.
- Fixed stuttering issues related to sky map generation.
- Added an option to enable/disable HZB culling to fix stuttering on some AMD/Intel GPUs.
- All graphic settings should be saved locally.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue with translation for UI “High” preset not being translated and displayed correctly.
- Fixed an issue with Wooden Plank appearing during James’ death animation.
- Fixed streaming issue where staring at the walls inside the Grand Market caused problems with loading all of the environment around James.
- Fixed an issue where interacting with the wrong side of the peephole in Brookhaven Hospital teleported James to the other side.
- Fixed an issue where breaking windows near Neely’s Bar got James stuck in the window frame.
- Fixed an issue that allowed James to access the inaccessible balcony in Blue Creek Apartments.
- Fixed an issue with Abstract Daddy’s behavior during boss fight where the enemy was not hitting James properly.
- Fixed multiple issues with Abstract Daddy’s 3rd TV – it should now have the correct audio, and the wall won’t interfere with its position.
- Fixed an issue with a question mark from the Conference Room not disappearing after obtaining Cinderella figurine in Lakeview Hotel.
- Fixed an issue with collision detection with the Dayroom walls in Brookhaven Hospital.
- Fixed an issue where James was falling under the map when approaching Laura entering Brookhaven Hospital from the bushes on the left.
- Removed debug numbers displayed behind wallpapers in Blue Creek Apartments' Clock Room.
- Resolved an issue with James not being able to leave the 3F corridor in the Lakeview Hotel.
- Fixed an issue with the lightbulb on the 3rd floor of Blue Creek Apartments constantly switching on and being impervious to destruction.
- Resolved an issue with the small coffee table blocking James in the corner of the room located in Woodside Apartments.
- Fixed an issue where after completing the Disgust Path in Labyrinth, the player was forced to do it all over again.
- Fixed an issue with Spider Mannequins getting stuck when attacking James while he is going through squeeze traversal.
- Fixed an issue with James getting stuck in the window frame while attacking Lying Figures located outside of the window.
- Added more natural movement for James when switching weapons while aiming.
- Fixed an issue with triggering Spider Mannequin event on Fear Path in the Labyrinth multiple times.
- Improved the ability to pick up items during the final boss fight.
- Fixed an issue with picture frames overlapping in the Moth Room.
- Improved the deformation of Nurses’ skirts.
- Fixed an issue occurring when displaying the information about unlocking NewGame+ which didn’t appear in the player’s chosen language.
- Fixed visible unloading of the door of an abandoned garage in the west side of South Vale.
- Fixed question mark on the map during Chute Puzzle in Woodside Apartments.
The remake of Silent Hill 2 is available for the PlayStation 5 and PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.