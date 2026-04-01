Bethesda Reveals New Content Coming to The Elder Scrolls Online in 2026 - News

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Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer ZeniMax Online Studios have announced new content coming to The Elder Scrolls Online in 2026.

New content starts with Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk tomorrow, April 2. Each new season will average 90 days in length and each have a distinct theme with a variety of new content and rewards. The seasons will be free to all players who own the game.

The developers also teased a return to Skyrim in early 2027.

View a trailer of the content below:

Read the latest details below:

Season Zero introduces a brand-new Event Zone, The Night Market, as well as player experience, combat, and player-versus-player improvements alongside the long-requested Challenge Difficulty system. New Thieves Guild and Sheogorath story content, experimental naval combat, underwater exploration and a return to Skyrim will come to The Elder Scrolls Online through future Seasons in 2026 and beyond.

Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk

Launching simultaneously for PC and console players on April 2, a new age begins for The Elder Scrolls Online with “Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk.” Season Zero introduces a limited-time Event Zone experience with The Night Market, a new area in the Oblivion realm of Fargrave that will be available for a seven-week period. Players can choose one of three unique factions, pledging their service in a gauntlet of challenging player-versus-environment encounters and earning a free player home, Night’s Den, in the process.

Also coming in Season Zero is the long-awaited Challenge Difficulty, an optional overland difficulty system. Players looking for an additional challenge will have four difficulty tiers to choose from, each with increased rewards, when it launches on June 8. Significant updates to player-versus-player and combat also arrive during Season Zero, such as the new Veterancy player-versus-player progression system and the first class-refresh for the Dragonknight, with the latter available in-game right now. Also live now are over 20 Player Experience Improvements designed to reduce grind and friction such as faster mount training, user interface-based skill respecs and bag upgrades, and increased furnishing limits.

Season One and Beyond

Arriving with Season One this summer, the Thieves Guild returns with a new story set in a visually refreshed Glenumbra zone, continuing the original narrative that debuted a decade ago and introducing The Sage’s Vault, a puzzle-focused gameplay area. The Daedric Prince of Madness Sheogorath will also return to take players on a mind-bending new questline across Tamriel.

Further ahead, 2026 will see experimental content come to The Elder Scrolls Online with the High Seas of Tamriel event, featuring naval combat and underwater exploration. Solo Dungeons will introduce reimagined versions of existing dungeons for solo play, and the Crimson Veldt adds the first new base game Trial since The Elder Scrolls Online launched in 2014.

The Elder Scrolls Online Returns to Skyrim

As teased during the 2026 Seasons Direct, in early 2027 players will return to Tamriel’s frozen north in an iconic region of Skyrim not previously seen in The Elder Scrolls Online. This will introduce The Elder Scrolls Online‘s first-ever Excursion Zone, as well as dynamic blizzards that affect the gameplay of the zone itself.

PlayStation Plus and PC Game Pass

PlayStation Plus members can acquire the Gold Road Collection right now for free as part of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March. The Gold Road Collection features The Elder Scrolls Online base game, 2024’s Gold Road Chapter, and all previous Chapters, including access to the Warden, Necromancer, and Arcanist classes. This offer is available until April 6.

Also announced today, The Elder Scrolls Online will be launching on PC Game Pass and Xbox Play Anywhere on June 2.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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