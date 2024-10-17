Multiplayer Battle Arena Game Moonray Releases in 2025 for PS5 - News

Developer Moonray PBC announced the multiplayer battle arena game, Moonray, will launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2025.

The game is currently available for PC via Epic Games Store in Early Access and is also coming soon to Steam.

"I’m so excited we will introduce Moonray to a whole new audience of gamers!" said Moonray PBC chief business officer and co-founder Hans Andersson. "As a huge fan of arena combat games, I truly hope that Moonray can inspire players to try more games in the genre and that it encourages game devs to make more of them, too."

Moonray is an action-packed multiplayer arena game that includes a variety of game modes such as four-versus-four, eight-man deathmatch, team objective, and duel mode (one-versus-one). Players seek to defeat opponents in melee combat and climb the leaderboards to unlock new character skins and earn rewards.

Move with Purpose

Master the art of movement in Moonray‘s world. Utilize agile maneuvers to navigate the terrain strategically, ensuring you’re always at an advantage.

Counter the Enemy

Outsmart your opponents with timely counters. Anticipate their moves and turn the tide of battle with skillful defensive tactics.

Diverse Weaponry

Arm yourself with an array of futuristic weapons. Each offers distinct advantages, allowing for varied and dynamic combat strategies.

Gather Power-Ups

Enhance your combat prowess by collecting unique power-ups scattered across the arena, each designed to give you an edge in battle.

