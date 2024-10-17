Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Launches February 27, 2025 for Switch and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Konami announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on February 27, 2025.

Read details on the game below:

u-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game and brings back iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! digital titles originally released between 1998 and 2004. The complete line-up of the iconic titles coming in the collection will be announced at a later date.

Included Titles Revealed So Far

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (1998 / Game Boy)

(1998 / Game Boy) Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories (1999 / Game Boy, Game Boy Color)

(1999 / Game Boy, Game Boy Color) Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories (2000 Japan, 2002 United States, 2003 Europe / Game Boy Color)

(2000 Japan, 2002 United States, 2003 Europe / Game Boy Color) Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist (2000 / Game Boy Color / Includes Online Battles Support)

(2000 / Game Boy Color / Includes Online Battles Support) Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters 6, Expert 2 (2001 / Game Boy Advance)

(2001 / Game Boy Advance) Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul (2001 Japan, 2002 United States, 2003 Europe / Game Boy Advance)

(2001 Japan, 2002 United States, 2003 Europe / Game Boy Advance) Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards (2002 Japan, 2003 United States, 2004 Europe / Game Boy Advance)

(2002 Japan, 2003 United States, 2004 Europe / Game Boy Advance) Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction (2003 Japan, 2004 United States and Europe / Game Boy Advance)

The collection will include a save / load feature—a feature not available at the time of their original release.​ There will also be support for online battles in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist. After release, some titles will be updated to support online battles.

Iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! Digital Titles Optimized for Modern Play

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection packs quality-of-life improvements that elevate classic games for modern gaming platforms. Control button layout customization and background settings will also be supported.​

