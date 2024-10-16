Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Xbox Series X Wrap and Xbox Controllers Announced - News

Microsoft, publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have announced the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 collection for Xbox.

The collection includes an Xbox Series X Wrap, Xbox Wireless Controller, and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 based on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Xbox Series X Wrap is priced at $54.99 and will release on October 23. The Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 are available now for $84.98 and $164.98, respectively.

View a trailer of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 collection below:

Read details on the collection below:

The Black Ops 6 controllers are available to customize and purchase now, exclusively through Xbox Design Lab. Players can also get their hands on the Xbox Series X Wrap – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 available for pre-order exclusively from the Microsoft Store. For a limited time, when you pre-order the Xbox Series X Wrap – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 from the Microsoft Store, players will receive a one-hour 2XP token for use in Black Ops 6.

Inspired by the covert, clandestine forces and spy action thriller nature of the new game, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 captures the intrigue of Black Ops 6 with striking visual elements. The top case and side caps feature a layered pattern of redacted documents, hidden coordinates, and concealed Black Ops symbols, representing a campaign shrouded in secrecy. Choose from a range of Call of Duty-inspired color options for buttons, triggers, and grips, and complete the look with metallic upgrades for added tactical appeal.

Personalize your setup further by selecting rubberized side and back grips for extra control or adding a custom engraved message over the classified intel, making your controller a true piece of spy craft. Whether you switch between stealth operations in the Campaign, high-octane Multiplayer showdowns, or thrilling Zombies action, the Xbox Wireless Controller is ready to keep up — featuring Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for seamless connectivity to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android, and select Samsung and Amazon Fire TV devices (see xbox.com/controller-compatibility for more details).

For those seeking the next-level edge in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 delivers pro-level performance wrapped in a design inspired by the game’s gritty ’90s spy thriller aesthetic. The controller features the same sleek Black Ops 6 top case with redacted text, tactical schematics, and hidden insignia—a homage to covert operations. The specialized neural-textured front grips that the Elite Series 2 not only enhances control, but also incorporates the controller artwork on top of the grips.

Customize your Elite controller further by selecting from metal D-pads and metallic triggers and utilize the four interchangeable back paddles to map critical moves to how you choose to play. The adjustable-tension thumbsticks are perfect for mastering Black Ops 6’s new Omnimovement mechanics, and shorter hair trigger locks help tailor your controller to match your playstyle.

Choose from your favorite set of Call of Duty-inspired button designs and finishes and add a custom top case engraving to complete the look—transforming the Elite Series 2 into a one-of-a-kind controller that balances both style and performance for the ultimate Black Ops experience. Create your perfect Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 controller combination with Xbox Design Lab and play like a pro on Xbox console, PC, and cloud. Visit Xbox Design Lab for additional information.

Complete your Call of Duty setup with the Xbox Series X Wrap – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, designed to give your console a striking new look that embodies the covert intrigue of the Black Ops series. Featuring a layered design inspired by ’90s spy thriller themes, the wrap’s exterior showcases a mind-bending array of redacted documents, classified files, and Black Ops 6 Campaign references. Beneath the intricate surface pattern reveals even more hidden details, nodding to the game’s complex narrative and iconic Zombies mode.

The precision-fit wrap is built with solid panels and a high-quality fabric finish, making it a perfect match for your Xbox Series X. It’s fastened with Velcro enclosures, making installation and removal quick and tool-free—no adhesives or complex setups required. The inside sleeve features a clean, dotted gray pattern marked with the Call of Duty logo in white, and each wrap includes a removable cover for the disc drive to ensure compatibility across all Xbox Series X consoles. The Xbox Series X Wrap – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a must-have for fans looking to transform their console into a true piece of Black Ops memorabilia. Preorder exclusively from the Microsoft Store now through October 22, 2024 and, for a limited time, receive a one-hour 2XP token for use in Black Ops 6.

Now’s the time to gear up for the newest high-octane entry in the popular Black Ops series with this complete accessory collection. The new Xbox Wireless Controller – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now starting at $84.98 USD ERP and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now, starting $164.98 USD ERP, exclusively through Xbox Design Lab, where you can customize each controller to make it your own. The Xbox Series X Wrap – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available for pre-order exclusively from the Microsoft Store for 54.99 USD ERP. The console wrap will be released on October 23 for purchase through Microsoft Store as well as Xbox Design Lab in all Xbox Design Lab markets where Microsoft Store is present.

We’re also excited to introduce the latest additions to the Xbox Icon Collection. Inspired by the same striking visual elements featured on the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 controllers, the new hoodie and new joggers are now available exclusively at the Xbox Gear Shop.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on October 25.

