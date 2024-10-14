ANTONBLAST Delayed to December 3 Due to Impact from Hurricanes - News

Developer Summitsphere announced the explosive, action-packed retro platformer, ANTONBLAST, has been delayed from November 12 to December 3 due to the impacts from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The One Blast Demo will be made available on PC via Steam as part of Steam Next Fest: October 2024 Edition from October 14 to 21 and will attempt to bring this demo to the Switch.

"This is Tony, Studio Head at Summitsphere and Director on ANTONBLAST," reads a message from the developer. "Summitsphere is a studio with roots planted across the southeastern United States, and as you’ve likely heard, Hurricanes Helene and Milton have ravaged this area in particular. Relief efforts are currently underway for those impacted; we’re sharing links to some of those so you can contribute if you like.

"As for us, we are thankfully all safe… but the hurricanes have directly and indirectly affected a number of our team and their ability to work, with some going weeks without power.

"I have personally gone on record stating that the team has no interest in releasing anything less than the best version of ANTONBLAST. As such, we have made the difficult decision to delay the game’s launch from November 12 to December 3. Now, I can appreciate that having to wait that much longer kinda sucks…

"So to make it up to you, I’m happy to announce that we’re bringing you One Blast Demo, playable at Steam Next Fest next week. This demo will feature a totally revamped Boiler City, as well as the “never-before-playable Slowroast Sewer (and maybe a few other surprises, too).

"We’ll also be making efforts to bring One Blast Demo as an update to Nintendo Switch within the coming weeks, pending platform approval.

"All of us at Summitsphere are looking forward to bringing ANTONBLAST to you very soon. Thank you for the endless support you’ve shown us."

