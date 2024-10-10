Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles Remaster Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games have announced a remaster of Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on January 23, 2025 for $19.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the remaster below:

Deflect. Defeat. Destroy!

Take back the Theed Palace in this fast and furious lightsaber action game. You will have the power of the Force and your trusty lightsaber to help you ward off legions of battle droids, destroyer droids, assassins, and other creatures from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Jump Into Side-Scrolling Arcade Action in the Star Wars Galaxy

Play as Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Plo Koon, Adi Gallia, or Qui-Gon Jinn facing off against droids and other familiar foes from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Or, play as one of the previously locked characters such as Darth Maul, Captain Panaka, Queen Amidala, Ki-Adi Mundi, and the Battle Droid, now available from the start!

Bring a Friend in Classic Couch Cooperative Play

Battle side-by-side with a companion in two-player couch cooperative play for the entire 10-level campaign and bonus mini-games.

Classic and New Game+

Use classic or modern control schemes, toggle your Lightsaber colors to match the films, enjoy new playable characters such as the Tusken Raider, enter classic cheat codes like Big Head Mode, and discover more surprises in this 25th anniversary celebration of Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles.

