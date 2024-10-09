Nintendo Testing New Feature for Nintendo Switch Online - News

Nintendo announced it will be testing a new feature for Nintendo Switch Online.

Current Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members that are at least 18 years of age and live in Japan, US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain can apply to join the test here. articipants from outside of Japan will be chosen on a first-come-first-serve basis, while participants from Japan will be chosen via raffle.

The application period starts on October 10 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET and ends on October 15 at 7:59 pm PT / 10:59 pm ET.

The playtest period starts on October 23 at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET until November 5 to 4:59 pm PT / 7:59 pm ET.

It isn't known what feature Nintendo is testing.

Those wishing to apply to participate in this test must have met the following eligibility requirements as of Oct. 9 at 3:00 PM PT:



• Have a Nintendo Account

• Be an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member

• Be at least 18 years old

• Be registered in any… — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 9, 2024

