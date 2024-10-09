Mindcop Launches November 14 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Andre Gareis announced the non-linear whodunnit detective game, Mindcop, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 14. A demo is available on PC.

View the demo and release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The quiet hamlet of Merrylin Crater Camp is shaken by a murder!

Uncover the truth in this non-linear “whodunnit” detective game. It mixes a story-driven adventure with real-time puzzle gaming. As the infamous Mindcop, you have five days to catch the true killer among Merrilyn Crater Camp’s inhabitants by diving into the minds of your suspects, uncovering their secrets, and unraveling their lies.

Can you catch the killer in five days?

Whodunnit Detective Game

Use your Mindcop capabilities to uncover secrets and unravel people’s lies to find the true suspect of this town’s murder.

Mindsurf

As the Mindcop you can attempt to sneak into the mind of one of the suspects. This plays out as real-time puzzle game. Complete it and explore their “Sea of Thoughts” to get clues and topics to use in conversation.

Time

You have five days to solve this murder and every action comes with a time cost. As the Mindcop, make tough decisions on what is worth your time and what will lead you to dead ends. Choose well and discover two different endings!

Mindcop is the work of solo game developer Andre Gareis.

