Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Headed to PC on October 29 - News

posted 7 hours ago

Rockstar Games announced Red Dead Redemption and the zombie-horror companion story, Undead Nightmare, will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Rockstar Store on October 29.

The game first released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in May 2010, and for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in August 2023.

View the PC trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

For the first time in its storied legacy, John Marston’s beloved journey can be experienced on PC in stunning, new detail, with both Red Dead Redemption and its iconic zombie-horror companion story, Undead Nightmare, arriving to PC on October 29.

In collaboration with Double Eleven, this new version adds PC-specific enhancements including native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware, monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9), HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality.

There’s also support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more.

Check out the new trailer above and stay tuned for more details, including information later this week on how to pre-purchase Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare at the Rockstar Store, Steam, or the Epic Games Store.

