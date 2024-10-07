Pathologic 3 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer Ice-Pick Lodge have announced survival horror game, Pathologic 3, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

"We are making a game about how a person develops their mind to learn how to work with things they previously couldn’t or didn’t know how to notice," said Ice-Pick Lodge’s Nikolay Dybowski. "Our goal is to understand what this means for the player."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Pathologic 3, players once again find themselves in a small, remote town gripped by a mysterious and deadly disease. This time, however, they will step into the shoes of The Bachelor, a city doctor renowned for his relentless fight against death. Invited to the town by the now-deceased Isidor Burakh, The Bachelor must navigate the unraveling mystery, striving not only to save the town but also to conquer death itself.

For the first time in the Pathologic series, Pathologic 3 introduces a new time-travel mechanic that allows players to revisit key events and alter them to their advantage. While the player still has only 12 days to save the town, this innovative mechanic grants them the freedom to explore and influence events in ways that reshape the unfolding narrative.

Step Into the Role of The Bachelor

A city doctor famous for his fight against death itself, tasked with unraveling a web of dark secrets while battling a relentless plague.

Doctor, Do No Harm

Immerse yourself in the role of a physician. Diagnose and treat patients based on examinations. Use a microscope and research pathogens to develop treatments and save your patients. Fight the epidemic by implementing quarantines and deploying patrols to lock down the spread of disease.

Master Time Travel

Manipulate time to change events and unlock new outcomes.

A Dark, Surreal World

Explore a decaying town on the brink of collapse, where every choice carries weight, and trust is a luxury you can’t afford.

Haunting Atmosphere

Experience the chilling, immersive world that made Pathologic a cult hit, enhanced with new layers of narrative complexity and eerie, unsettling visuals.

