Ubisoft on Buyout Reports Says It 'Regularly Reviews All Its Strategic Options'

posted 6 hours ago

It was reported last week that Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family and Tencent are considering a potential buyout of the French video game company.

Ubisoft in a statement to VideoGamesChronicle has acknowledged the report and stated it "regularly reviews all its strategic options."

A company spokesperson said, "Ubisoft has noted recent press speculation regarding potential interests around the Company. It regularly reviews all its strategic options in the interest of stakeholders and will inform the market if and when appropriate.

"The Company reiterates that management is currently focused on executing its strategy, centred on two core verticals – Open World Adventures and GaaS-native experiences."

The last annual report revealed the Guillemot family owns about a 20.5 percent stake in Ubisoft, while Tencent owns 9.2 percent.

