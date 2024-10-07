Base Building Survival Game Retreat to Enen Launches October 22 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 354 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher indie.io and developer Head West announced the base building simulator and survival game, Retreat to Enen, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 22.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Retreat to Enen is a base building simulator and survival game unlike any other. Rather than fight your way to prosperity, you’ll be living off the land in balance with nature. Three vast biomes await you. Explore, forage, hunt, craft, build, and meditate as you unlock the secrets of Enen and build the retreat of your dreams. Unlock and gather over 160 unique items as you explore.

Experience a relaxing and engaging survival game, where you can build a huge home with over 50 unique unlockable building modules and dozens of furniture pieces and decorative items.

Humanity is unrecognizable in the year 3600 CE. Centuries of war, socio-economic strife, and the impending climate catastrophe, put the apex species on the verge of extinction. Turning back from the brink, humans chose a different path, one of healing, peace, and reverence for the ecosystem they are a part of. As Earth heals, every human who reaches adulthood is now tasked with learning how to become one with Nature. Your tribe has chosen Enen for your adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles