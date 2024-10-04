Horror Game Tsugunohi: Supernatural Supermarket Headed to Switch and PS4 on October 10 - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher and developer Vaka Game Magazine, and developer ImCyan announced the horror game, Tsugunohi: Supernatural Supermarket, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on October 10.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Read details on the game via Steam below:

Supernatural Supermarket, the 10th game in the J-Horror series Tsugunohi, was created as the series celebrated its 10th anniversary on December 22, 2022.

This game plays just like all the other entries in the Tsugunohi series: just move the protagonist left. Since there are no complicated controls, you can be fully immersed in the story and its realistic creepiness, as designed by ImCyan. Completing the game will unlock a special title screen and a hidden event. The ultimate fright awaits you.

The protagonist's normal life is about to get more and more horrifying in this supermarket after hours.

Story

Recently, at the supermarket where high school student Yumi Kiritachi works a part-time job, incidents of shoplifting keep happening. They can't seem to catch the shoplifters...perhaps because it appears that thieves aren't human!

["Supernatural Supermarket": Coming out on October 10th!]



"Tsugunohi -Supernatural Supermarket-" was released as the 10th title in the series on December 22, 2022, the 10th anniversary of "Tsugunohi".

/

It will be coming to PS4 and Switch on October 10th(JST)



Since the first… — つぐのひ⬅公式 (@tsugunohi) October 4, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles