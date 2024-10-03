Read Dead Redemption and Mario + Rabbids Leads Form New Studio Day 4 Night - News

/ 324 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Read Dead Redemption lead designer and writer Christian Cantamesse and Mario + Rabbids series creative director Davide Soliani have announced the formation of a new video game studio called Day 4 Night.

The studio has secured a first round of financing that was led by publisher Krafton and includes participation from Xbox co-creator Ed Fries' 1Up Ventures.

Day 4 Night is focused on "originality and innovation" and "is committed to creating new content that pushes the boundaries of storytelling and game design."

"When I first fell in love with video games at the start of my career, I saw the power of this new medium to tell stories never told before and create worlds that could transform people," said Cantamessa. "Day 4 Night is a return to that innovative spirit, to that innocence, to that unbridled creativity."

Soliani added, "What we are crafting at Day 4 Night is a reflection of everything I’ve ever wanted to experience as a player – joy, adventure, poetry, action, wonder, and the pleasure of working with friends. It’s a lullaby for my soul and a serenade to our industry, to the magic and the madness of creating worlds from nothing. It’s a story about triumphs, challenges, dreams, to light the path we walk together."

Cantamessa and Soliani are joined by co-founders Cristina Nava, Gian Marco Zanna, and Luca Breda. They are veteran producers and developers who have worked on Mario + Rabbids, Just Dance, Ghost Recon, and Star Wars.

"Day 4 Night’s pitch presented a highly engaging and captivating story," said Krafton vice president and head of corporate development Maria Park. "The game’s vision stands out as both original and creative, making it a great match for the type of studios we aim to support at KRAFTON. It aligns well with our mission to 'Scale up the Creative.'"

Fries added, "When you see a lot of pitches, like we do, it’s always incredibly fun when you get to hear an idea that’s completely new and original. This was easily the most creative thing we have seen in quite some time."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles