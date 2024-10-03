Until Dawn Enhanced Version Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of Tomorrow's Release - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Ballistic Moon have released the launch trailer for the enhanced version of Until Dawn ahead of its release tomorrow, October 4 for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

Developer Ballistic Moon announced last month it had been hit with layoffs.

"As the games industry continues to face complex challenges, we at Ballistic Moon are confronted with some difficult realities," said the developer at the time.

"It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that we must make the tough decision to significantly scale down our team to secure the future of our studio. This comes after our development of Until Dawn for PS5 and PC. We want to express our sincere gratitude to every team member for their hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to Ballistic Moon.

"Saying goodbye to such a talented and passionate group of people is incredibly difficult, and we are profoundly sorry for the impact this restructuring will have on our employees and their families. As we navigate this transition, Ballistic Moon remains focused on supporting the launch of Until Dawn and is committed to exploring new opportunities and collaborations for the future."

