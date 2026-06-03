Console Archives Firework Thrower Kantaro's 53 Stations of the Tokaido Launches June 4 - News

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Hamster announced Console Archives Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 for $7.99 / 800 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Wait for me, Momoko-chan.

Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido was released by SUNSOFT in 1986 for an 8-bit home console.

This is an action game where Kantaro, a fireworks thrower, travels to Edo to launch fireworks over the Sumida River, where his fiancée, Momoko-chan, is waiting, while fending off enemies along the way.

Will Kantaro safely reach Edo and be able to launch fireworks over the Sumida River?

(This title was originally released exclusively in Japan. While the user interface and manual are available in English, the game content is available in Japanese only.)

The Console Archives series is designed to bring classic games originally released on home consoles to modern gaming platforms.

In Console Archives series, features such as customizable button layouts, rapid-fire settings, multiple save points, and for some titles, a rewind function have been added, to support players in completing these classics.

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference.

Whether it’s a title you played long ago or one you’re experiencing for the first time, we hope you’ll find a favorite and enjoy the game your way.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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