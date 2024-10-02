Krafton is Bringing Palworld to Mobile - News

posted 7 hours ago

Krafton announced it has signed a global licensing agreement with Japanese game developer Pocketpair to bring Palworld to mobile platforms.

Krafton subsidiary PUBG Studios will be handling development as the plan is to "faithfully reinterpret and implement the main fun elements of the original for the mobile environment."

Palworld first released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19. It released for the PlayStation 5 on September 24.

The game has gone to sell over 15 million units on PC and has topped 10 million players on Xbox. Overall, the game has surpassed 25 million players.

