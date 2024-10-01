Starship Troopers: Continuum Announced for PS VR2 and Quest - News

Publisher Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and developer XR Games have announced roguelike first-person shooter, Starship Troopers: Continuum, for PlayStation VR2, Quest 2, and Quest 3.

The game will launch on October 17 for Quest 2 and Quest 3, and on October 31 for PlayStation VR2.

"We’re incredibly excited to work with XR Games to bring Starship Troopers: Continuum to life in virtual reality," said Sony Pictures Virtual Reality senior vice president Lance Sloane. "The energy, atmosphere and action of Starship Troopers is perfect to experience in virtual reality, and we can’t wait for fans to fight the bugs and join Johnny Rico in virtual reality for the first time."

XR Games founder and CEO Bobby Thandi added, "We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Sony Pictures again to bring the legendary Starship Troopers franchise to virtual reality. By stepping directly into the action like never before, players will get the chance to become a trooper, battle the bugs, and experience the Starship Troopers universe in an entirely new way."

View the VR game announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:



Gear up, trooper!

The first and only Starship Troopers virtual reality game.

The bug hunt is about to begin in Starship Troopers: Continuum, an intense online roguelike shooter that will push you and your squad to the limits. Inspired by the iconic universe of Starship Troopers, this game thrusts you into the heart of battle as part of an elite three-player squad.

It’s 25 years since the Battle of Klendathu, and the war between the Federation and the Arachnid is deadlocked. But the planet Janus-4 holds a secret that threatens to tip the balance of the war—one way or the other.

As you progress, collect resources, upgrade your gear, and unlock powerful perks to enhance your chances against increasingly deadly foes. But beware, death is permanent, so once you’re down it’s up to your team to survive, or start from scratch.

Are you ready to serve the Federation and protect humanity? Remember, every mission is a new fight for survival in Starship Troopers: Continuum. Suit up, lock and load, and prove that you have what it takes to crush the Bug threat once and for all.

Camp Triumph

A new cohort of recruits is about to land at Camp Triumph, expecting light resistance from a minor bug infestation. Nope. Wrong! Those recruits just plunged into hell! They are now the last Troopers standing between the Federation and total Arachnid dominance!

Three-player online squad-based combat—team up to survive!

Over 20 weapons—aim well and reload quickly if you want to live!

The classic bugs return and bring new friends—all mean, all hungry, all lethal!

Boss battles against Tankers and Plasmas—plus something new!

Epic missions in both familiar and unexplored terrain—bugs can come from anywhere!

The Continuum

Welcome to the Continuum, a psychic weapon created to end the war. You are an experiment, a PsyCommander, with advanced psychic powers!

Control Troopers, rank them up, and try to keep them alive!

Promote them to citizenship for big bonuses, and advance your own powers faster!

Add psychic perks to build your perfect Trooper!

They will fight, die, and fight again—and they will win!

Team up and fight the war of the future against the most lethal enemy imaginable, with the life of every living human being at stake, in Starship Troopers: Continuum

PlayStation VR2-Exclusive Features

With PlayStation VR2, you’ll experience the full intensity of the battlefield like never before. Immerse yourself in visceral, fast-paced combat against waves of relentless bugs in thrilling player-versus-environment missions.

Adaptive Triggers – Making every weapon feel different.

– Making every weapon feel different. Controller Haptics – Unique haptic feedback every time you fire a weapon.

– Unique haptic feedback every time you fire a weapon. Headset Rumble – Feel the bugs approaching in the headset.

– Feel the bugs approaching in the headset. Eye-Tracking – Supports eye-tracking for foveated rendering.

