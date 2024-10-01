LAPIN Headed to Switch on December 5 - News

/ 330 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher CFK and developer Studio Doodal announced the 2D precision platformer game, LAPIN, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 5.

The game is currently available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The rabbits who lived underneath a park have to leave for a new home, as the humans started a renovation. Liebe, a white rabbit, goes on an adventure with Captain, Bianca, José, and Montblanc. What will happen to these five rabbits on their adventure?

Join the rabbits on their adventure full of new friends, rabbit-threatening dangers, and last but not least, beautiful scenery!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles