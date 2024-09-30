Ken Kutaragi: Everyone at Sony Thought PlayStation Would Fail - News

/ 344 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ken Kuturagi, known as "the father of the PlayStation," speaking at Tokyo Game Show 2024 stated that everyone at Sony thought the original PlayStation would fail.

"We wanted to share the passion," said Kuturagi (via VideoGamesChronicle). "We wanted to hear their expectations and what they did not expect, so we wanted to hear from them. So we visited dozens of companies if not hundreds, we visited a lot of game makers. It was a great memory. They were not interested.

"They just said, 'Don't do it. There were multiple companies and none of them were successful. You are going to fail.' That’s what they told us."

Kutaragi oversaw the development of the original PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP. He would leave Sony in 2007.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles