The Last of Us HBO Series Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 224 Views
Max released the teaser trailer for season two of The Last of Us HBO TV series.
The Last of Us HBO TV series season 2 will air in 2025 on Max.
Ugh, still upset at the poor choice in Ellie...
Excited for Season 2 though
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby is an interesting choice... especially since she was in Uncharted 4
Am excited, very nice casting with Catherine O'Hara.
But man ... this season is going to be tough to watch.