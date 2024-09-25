Star Wars Outlaws Had a 'Softer Than Expected Launch' - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment announced Star Wars Outlaws "had a softer than expected launch."

"Despite solid ratings (Metacritic 76) and user scores across the First Party and Epic stores (3.9/5) that reflect an immersive and authentic Star Wars universe, Star Wars Outlaws initial sales proved softer than expected.

"In response to player feedback, Ubisoft’s development teams are currently fully mobilized to swiftly implement a series of updates to polish and improve the player experience in order to engage a large audience during the holiday season to position Star Wars Outlaws as a strong long-term performer. The game will be available on Steam on November 21."

Ubisoft also announced the game will launch on PC via Steam on November 21.

Star Wars Outlaws is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Store.

