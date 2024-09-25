Shoot 'Em Up VISEGUNNE Announced for PC - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Zanrai Interactive have announced shoot 'em up, VISEGUNNE, for PC Steam.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below

VISEGUNNE is a non-bullet-hell shoot ’em up where explosive action unfolds around you: cities are leveled, space colonies collapse, and orbital structures crumble catastrophically. Between missions, interact with your squad to uncover secrets about a post-apocalyptic Earth, visit shops to upgrade your arsenal, or customize your machine’s look in the garage. Each mission offers intuitive controls and scalable difficulty settings, welcoming both newcomers and seasoned veterans alike. Set in an era where the human soul is harnessed as a power source, join the DIVINITY SPACE DEFENSE CORPORATION’s elite mercenaries to confront pro-Earth terrorists threatening the fragile peace of space. With a charismatic cast of characters, a killer soundtrack, and screen-melting effects, VISEGUNNE is a thrilling modern homage to retro action games.

Story

When scientists discover evidence of the human soul, long dormant divides among the nations of Earth erupt into global war. Colonists residing off-world avoid the bloodshed, but live in fear that the planet’s conflicts might soon spill into space. With no formal military of their own, each colony resorts to employing mercenaries and privateers for their protection. The most influential of these firms is the DIVINITY SPACE DEFENSE CORPORATION, utilizing top-secret war machines capable of harnessing a user’s spirit as an endless source of energy. These SOUL-CAPABLE combat vehicles are unmatched in battle and after a century of this order, DIVINITY has grown to dominate colonial affairs, effectively quarantining Earth’s wars and its toxic politics to the planet’s surface. Earth sympathizers are routinely hunted down.

But now, a new wave of pro-Earth fanatics threaten the peace of space, demanding an end to DIVINITY’s policy of segregation. Spurred on by the illegal broadcasts of an enigmatic android holy-man known as Kourosh, these dissidents have seized control of a colony and are demanding an end to DIVINITY’s blockade of the planet. As SOUL-CAPABLE pilot End Visegunne, your squad’s mission is to eliminate these terrorists, dismantle their network of co-conspirators, and return peace to the colonies.

Key features:

Non-bullet-hell action inspired by classic shoot 'em ups

Intense single-player, story-driven adventure with epic narrative elements and a unique cast of characters

Over-the-top visual effects and massive set-piece explosions

Authentic retro style featuring meticulously crafted pixel art

Carefully choreographed enemy waves, bosses, and environment set-pieces

Battle massive bosses each with their own personality and tactics

Innovative DUAL MULTIPLIER scoring system that rewards strategic use of primary and secondary weapons

Diverse environments ranging from collapsing orbital colonies to lush forest airbases and hostile desert wastelands

Over 20 unique weapons to steal from enemies and upgrade at a shop, each with game-changing strategies and attack styles

Over 70 collectible paint schemes to customize your machine's look

Pumping soundtrack with over 2 hours of original music featuring an unapologetic old-school flair inspired by CD-ROM era action-game music of the late 1980s and early 1990s

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles