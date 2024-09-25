Inti Creates Unveils Metroidvania Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark - News

Ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2024, independent studio Inti Creates has unveiled its newest project — Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark, a 2D action-adventure game. The sequel to Gal Guardians: Demon Purge, Servants of the Dark expands upon the original's co-op action-platforming formula to deliver a full-fledged Metroidvania. Players will swap between new protagonists Kirika and Masha in single-player, or fight to resurrect the Demon Lord together with a friend in online co-op.

Newcomers Kirika and Masha each have different attacks and abilities, requiring players to switch between the two as they explore each area, upgrade their weapons, defeat demonic bosses, and revive their master, the Demon Lord Maxim. Kirika is a long-range fighter who creates guns out of thin air, while her younger sister Masha is a whip-wielding short-range expert.

Servants of the Dark will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at a date yet to be determined.

