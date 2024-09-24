Fae Farm Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One on October 22 - News



by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Phoenix Labs announced Fae Farm will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, on October 22.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the PlayStation and Xbox announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Escape to the fairytale life of your dreams in Fae Farm, a farm sim RPG for one to four players. Craft, cultivate, and decorate to grow your shared homestead—and use spells to explore the enchanted island of Azoria! You’ll forge new bonds with residents, discover fae magic, and trek across mysterious realms. And as the seasons change, you’ll use all you’ve learned and discovered together to restore the world around you.

Features:

Cultivate an enchanted farm with up to four players in local or online multiplayer! Share your progression by crafting items, tending crops, and exploring your surroundings together.

multiplayer! Share your progression by crafting items, tending crops, and exploring your surroundings together. Infuse magic into everything you do—whether you’re farming, battling enemies, or navigating the faerie wilds.

Foster budding friendships alongside a colorful cast of townsfolk and complete quests to unravel their stories.

Traverse dungeons and ruins across a host of scenic realms—and uncover the hidden secrets of Azoria’s past.

Create your character and customize your adventure with new outfits and decorations for your farm. The cozier your home, the more rewards you’ll unlock!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

