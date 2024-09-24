Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered Has Leaked - News

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered has been leaked via the PlayStation Network.

The PSN listing for the remaster, which has since been taken offline, reveals the game will launch on December 10 in celebration of 25th Anniversary.

"Experience the epic conflict of Kain and Raziel in original form or with remastered graphics," reads the PSN listing."

The listing adds, "Centuries after your former master, Kain, betrays and executes you, you rise again and embark on a relentless quest for revenge.

"Wield the Powers of a Wraith. Slay your former vampire brethren with your claws, bolts of telekinetic energy, and the elemental Wraith Blade. Grow stronger by devouring the souls of your enemies.

"Shift Between Realms. The Elder God has granted you the ability to shift between the Spectral and Material Realms. Traverse the realms to solve puzzles, reveal new paths, and defeat your foes."

It is possible Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered will be announced later today at the PlayStation State of Play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

