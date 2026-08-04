Xbox Announces Tokyo Game Show 2026 Broadcast and Fanfest Tokyo - News

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When the list of exhibitors for Tokyo Game Show 2026 were first revealed last month it was notable that Xbox was not listed. However, the team at Xbox has now announced they will be attending.

Xbox will be hosting a broadcast at Tokyo Game Show 2026 at 3:00 am PT / 6:00 am ET / 11:00 am UK / 19:00 JST. Xbox Fanfest Tokyo has also been confirmed.

Japan, we'll see you soon!" said the team at Xbox. "XBOX Tokyo Game Show 2026 Broadcast. XBOX Fanfest Tokyo. See you on September 17."

Tokyo Game Show 2026 will run from September 17 to 21 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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