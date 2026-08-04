Monster Hunter Wilds Prologue Demo Out Now - News

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Capcom announced it has released a Prologue Demo for Monster Hunter Wilds for the PlayStation 5 via PS Store, Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Store, and PC via via Steam.

The demo includes the prologue up to the beginning of Chapter 1-3 To the Forest in Offline Mode. It provides full access to character creation and all 14 weapon types. Save data from the demo can be transferred to the full version of the game.

The following are also now available:

Monster Hunter Wilds Gold Edition ($79.99) – A bundle of the full game and the Monster Hunter Wilds Cosmetic Downloadable Content Collection.

($79.99) – A bundle of the full game and the Monster Hunter Wilds Cosmetic Downloadable Content Collection. Monster Hunter Wilds Cosmetic Downloadable Content Collection ($59.99) – Bundle of 10 downloadable content packs that includes the Monster Hunter Wilds Extras Cosmetic Downloadable Content Pack.

($59.99) – Bundle of 10 downloadable content packs that includes the Monster Hunter Wilds Extras Cosmetic Downloadable Content Pack. Monster Hunter Wilds Extras Cosmetic Downloadable Content Pack ($29.99) – Bundle of paid cosmetic downloadable content that were previously only available as standalone products.

Monster Hunter Wilds first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in February 2025. A Nintendo Switch 2 port is currently in development.

The Ascendance will launch in 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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