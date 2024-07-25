S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Delayed to November 20 - News

GSC Game World announced S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been delayed from September 5 to November 20 to fix bugs. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass.

A S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Developer Deep Dive will premiere on August 12 and feature never before seen content. This includes new gameplay footage, cutscenes, interviews, and behind the scenes of the development process.

View a new trailer of the game below:

"We know you might be tired of waiting, and we truly appreciate your patience," said GSC Game World director Yevhen Grygorovych. "These two additional months will give us the chance to fix more unexpected anomalies (or simply bugs, as you call them).

"We are always grateful for your ongoing support and understanding—it means the world to us. We’re just as eager as you are to finally release the game and for you to experience it for yourself."

