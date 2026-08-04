Zelda-Inspired Co-Op Action Adventure Game Isle of Reveries Launches September 4 - News

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Publisher Electric Airship and developer desertcucco announced the The Legend of Zelda-inspired cooperative action adventure game, Isle of Reveries, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 4.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Take control of an owl named Lief as they make a pilgrimage skybound to the forsaken Isle of Reveries, where it’s said that any wish can be granted. Players will fight through seven mysterious dungeons, each with their own unique themes and puzzles, and meet charming anthropomorphic characters along the way in this The Legend of Zelda-inspired adventure.

Use your fairy companion’s magic to duplicate and spawn a variety of objects in the world, and discover how they interact with your robust set of items to solve head-scratching puzzles.

Key Features:

A large world that doesn’t hold the player’s hand, filled with charming anthropomorphic characters.

Use the fairy companion to copy and spawn various objects found in the world, including puzzle blocks, torches, mushrooms, and more.

Seven dungeons, each with their own distinct theme and key item.

Key items that are useful in both combat and puzzle solving, and remain so after completing the dungeons they’re found in.

Dedicated jump button so that there’s always space to equip the most relevant items.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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