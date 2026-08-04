Electronic Arts Officially Acquired by Saudi Arabia's PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners - News

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Video game publisher and developer Electronic Arts (EA) announced it has officially been acquired by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners, known as the Consortium, as the deal has closed.

The Consortium acquisition of EA was first announced in September 2025 and was approved by EA stockholders in December 2025.

EA stockholders will receive $210 in cash for each share of A common stock owned as of the time of the closing. The stock has ceased trading and will be delisted from NASDAQ.

"This moment recognizes the extraordinary people whose creativity, ambition and passion have made EA one of the world's leading interactive entertainment companies," said Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson. "We're entering this next chapter from a position of strength with partners who share our vision and ambition. Together, we'll invest boldly, accelerate innovation, and build the next generation of games and experiences for the hundreds of millions of players and fans who inspire us every day."

PIF Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments Turqi Alnowaiser added, "Having been a minority investor in the company for more than five years, we have a deep understanding of EA’s unique platform, massive global sports and gaming franchises, and iconic IP. Entertainment and sports are key areas of strategic focus for PIF, and are among the fastest growing and evolving sectors around the world. Together, the Consortium is uniquely positioned to be a long-term partner to EA’s management team in driving sustained growth and innovation for EA and the industry."

Silver Lake CEO and Managing Partner Egon Durban stated, "EA’s franchises are some of the most beloved in entertainment, combining exceptional creative talent with a relentless focus on players. As long-term investors in technology, we admire how EA’s innovation fuels imagination and human connection. We’re proud to join with PIF and Affinity Partners to invest heavily in EA’s growth, including what AI can do to enhance game development and player experience, and excited to partner with Andrew and the EA team as they raise the bar for fans everywhere."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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