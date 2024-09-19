PlayStation Reveals Complete TGS 2024 Lineup and Schedule - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

PlayStation has announced its complete lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2024, which runs from September 26 to 29.

The list of playable games includes Astro Bot, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more. There will also be PS5 Pro demos featuring Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Gran Turismo 7.

Read the details below:

Playable Games Lineup

Stage Schedule

September 26

13:00 to 13:40 – ASTRO BOT PLAY! (Sony Interactive Entertainment) (YouTube)

(Sony Interactive Entertainment) (YouTube) 15:00 to 15:40 – Let’s Play Indie Games with Shuhei Yoshida! (Sony Interactive Entertainment) (YouTube)

September 28

September 29

10:30 to 11:30 – PlayStation Presents Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Special Stage (Sony Interactive Entertainment) (YouTube) – Kojima Productions will host a panel discussion on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach for PlayStation 5. Visionary game creator Hideo Kojima, and Daichi Miura, singer-songwriter and official supporter of Tokyo Game Show 2024, will be joined by a number of guests, including Nicolas Winding Refn, to discuss the upcoming title. Attendees will be given a front row seat to the latest update in the development of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Featuring Hideo Kojima, Daichi Miura, Kenjiro Tsuda, Nana Mizuki, Tomokazu Sugita, Shion Wakayama, and Nicolas Winding Refn.

(Sony Interactive Entertainment) (YouTube) – Kojima Productions will host a panel discussion on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach for PlayStation 5. Visionary game creator Hideo Kojima, and Daichi Miura, singer-songwriter and official supporter of Tokyo Game Show 2024, will be joined by a number of guests, including Nicolas Winding Refn, to discuss the upcoming title. Attendees will be given a front row seat to the latest update in the development of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Featuring Hideo Kojima, Daichi Miura, Kenjiro Tsuda, Nana Mizuki, Tomokazu Sugita, Shion Wakayama, and Nicolas Winding Refn. 12:00 to 12:40 – Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom) (YouTube)

(Capcom) (YouTube) 15:00 to 15:40 – Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo) (YouTube)

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles