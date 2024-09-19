Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending September 14, 2024.

There were two other games to debut in the top 10 this week with Funko Fusion in ninth place and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown in 10th place.

Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring are both up one spot to second and third places, respectively. Astro Bot in its second week fell from first to fourth place.

Star Wars Outlaws dropped three spots to fifth place and Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is up one spot to sixth place. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is down two spots to seventh place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Elden Ring Astro Bot Star Wars Outlaws Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Funko Fusion - NEW Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown - NEW

